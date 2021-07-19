TABU seeks level-playing field for choice of VCs in arts, science varsities

Teachers’ Association of Bharathidasan University (TABU) has appealed to the Chancellor and Governor for ensuring a level-playing field while appointing Vice-Chancellors of 11 Arts and Science State universities.

In a memorandum to the Governor, president of TABU M. Selvam said the existing system wherein candidates of any discipline were appointed as VC in 11 out of 21 State universities demoralised eminent persons from arts and science faculty. For the remaining 10 State universities for professional programmes, the essential qualification for the post of Vice-Chancellor had been fixed as specialised degrees with Ph.D. But in arts and science Universities, candidates from any discipline could apply. “This system will indirectly affect the growth of arts and science universities in the long run,” Mr. Selvam said.

The academic environment of arts and science universities was entirely different from universities for professional programmes. The problems and difficulties faced by the students, scholars and faculty members of Arts and Science discipline can be well understood only by the Vice- Chancellors, drawn from the Arts and Science discipline, Mr. Selvam said.

Even within arts and science universities, UGC had set two different criteria for Career Advancement Scheme promotion: one for arts faculty and another for science faculty. This indicates the different level playing fields, prevailing even between Arts and Science University and Technical University. This being the case, there was no logic in evaluating the candidates belonging to engineering, agriculture, medicine, arts and science, with the same yardstick. Invariably, the faculty members of Arts discipline cannot effectively compete with Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Faculty Members.

Hence, necessary orders must be passed for modification in the bye-laws of State Arts and Science Universities for considering competent faculty members from Arts and Science background alone for the post of VC in those 11 State Arts and Science Universities, as in the case with the rest of the State universities.

Also, leverage must be given between Arts and Science Faculty Members in their evaluation criteria for Vice-Chancellor post. An equal opportunity by means of selecting the five competent Science Faculty members and five competent Arts Faculty members may be invited for the next stage of final interview for the post of Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Selvam said.