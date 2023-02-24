ADVERTISEMENT

Symposium on cultural heritage held

February 24, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day India-Canada Bilateral symposium on ‘Inclusion of Cultural Heritage in Curriculum’ was held at SASTRA Deemed University on Friday with Rudramoorthy Cheran of University of Windsor, Canada, delivering the keynote address on ‘World without Walls: Inclusion of Cultural Texts in Curriculum’ virtually.

Elaborating on the topic, Dr. Rudramoorthy said that the general trend was that joys, pleasures, achievements, and pride were only discussed while talking about heritage. But trauma, historical sufferings, pain, genocide, and oppression suffered were also to be included in the dialogues on heritage. Decolonisation of mind and ideas was important for a better understanding of heritage since the idea of heritage has taken a transnational perspective now.

For the inclusion of cultural heritage in the curriculum, farsighted planning was needed and heritage was to be considered as a medium of international dialogue. “Heritage is a means of ethical reflection and we need to trace its contribution to human development”, Dr. Rudramoorthy added.

Simge Erdogan O’Connor, Manager and Curator of Murney Tower Museum, Canada, delivered an online lecture on “Impact of Cultural Heritage and Museum Education on Global Citizenship Awareness.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V. Selvakumar of Tamil University, Thanjavur, spoke on ‘Heritage Tourism and Cultural Economy’ and V.K. Karthika of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi on ‘Culture, Inclusivity, Diversity and Liberal Arts: Concerns and Classifications.’

‘Relevance of the Courses on Cultural Heritage in Higher Education-Challenges and Opportunities’ was the topic of a discussion moderated by S.B.Darsana of Holy Cross College, Tiruchi.

Earlier K. Umamaheswari – Dean, School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education, in her inaugural address, said that true knowledge of culture creates sensible and tolerant world citizens.

K. Abirami and R. Jayasree co-ordinated the event funded by The Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US