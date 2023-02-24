Symposium on cultural heritage held

February 24, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A one-day India-Canada Bilateral symposium on ‘Inclusion of Cultural Heritage in Curriculum’ was held at SASTRA Deemed University on Friday with Rudramoorthy Cheran of University of Windsor, Canada, delivering the keynote address on ‘World without Walls: Inclusion of Cultural Texts in Curriculum’ virtually.

Elaborating on the topic, Dr. Rudramoorthy said that the general trend was that joys, pleasures, achievements, and pride were only discussed while talking about heritage. But trauma, historical sufferings, pain, genocide, and oppression suffered were also to be included in the dialogues on heritage. Decolonisation of mind and ideas was important for a better understanding of heritage since the idea of heritage has taken a transnational perspective now.

For the inclusion of cultural heritage in the curriculum, farsighted planning was needed and heritage was to be considered as a medium of international dialogue. “Heritage is a means of ethical reflection and we need to trace its contribution to human development”, Dr. Rudramoorthy added.

Simge Erdogan O’Connor, Manager and Curator of Murney Tower Museum, Canada, delivered an online lecture on “Impact of Cultural Heritage and Museum Education on Global Citizenship Awareness.”

V. Selvakumar of Tamil University, Thanjavur, spoke on ‘Heritage Tourism and Cultural Economy’ and V.K. Karthika of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi on ‘Culture, Inclusivity, Diversity and Liberal Arts: Concerns and Classifications.’

‘Relevance of the Courses on Cultural Heritage in Higher Education-Challenges and Opportunities’ was the topic of a discussion moderated by S.B.Darsana of Holy Cross College, Tiruchi.

Earlier K. Umamaheswari – Dean, School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education, in her inaugural address, said that true knowledge of culture creates sensible and tolerant world citizens.

K. Abirami and R. Jayasree co-ordinated the event funded by The Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute.