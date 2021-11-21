Symbiosis Law School emerges winner in Nani Palkaivala Tax Moot at SASTRA

Symbiosis Law School has emerged winner in the 17th Nani Palkaivala Tax Moot organised by SASTRA Law School.

In the final rounds of the moot judged by P. H. Arvindh Pandian, Senior Advocate and Former Additional Advocate General, Tamil Nadu; and N Venkataraman, Additional Solicitor General of India and Senior Advocate, the team representing University School of Law and Legal Studies, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, bagged the runners recognition.

The winning team and runners up were awarded certificates and a cash prize of ₹50,000 and ₹ 25,000, respectively. The Best Speaker award was bagged by Sheshachala S. Joshi from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, the Best Memorial Award by National Law Institute University, Bhopal, and the Best Researcher award by Hritik Kashyap from University School of Law and Legal Studies, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. These awards constituted cash component of ₹5,000.

The instant tax moot, on the issue of exemption to charitable organisations, was attended by 18 law schools across the country including premier national law schools.

Former Madras High Court Judge Justice B. ajendran, Chairman of Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, Tamilnadu, who headed the finals jury, praised the Moot participants for their intellect and reversing roles in a first of its kind attempt. Delivering the valedictory address, Justice Rajendran said trial advocacy was the foundational stone for judicial competence and jurisprudential evolution.