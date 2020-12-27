Swimming pool at Anna Stadium reopens for training

The swimming pool at Anna Stadium in the city is now open to competitive swimmers for training.

A set of guidelines has been issued to ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed at such facilities across the State. According to the guidelines, only 16 swimmers are allowed at a 25 metres, eight-lane pool such as the facility at Anna Stadium. So far, 10 swimmers have registered with the facility, said K. Prabhu, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer.

“Only competitive swimmers preparing for international, national and State-level competitions are allowed to train. Parents and other visitors are not allowed on the premises,” he added.

The participants must bring their own equipment and ensure that it is not shared, and they must not gargle. “While instructions have been issued not to use the changing areas, we have ensured that the space is utilised through conformity with social distancing, and it is and safe for participants as they will need to change out of their swimming gear,” Mr. Prabhu said.

Meanwhile, temperature checks at the entrance for staff members and athletes, and adherence to COVID-19 norms such as preventing practice in case anybody is found ill or coughing will be followed.

“We have also advised the participants to wash their hands with soap before entering the premises. A basin and soap have been made available. Staff members were given special training for enforcing the safety protocol,” he further said.