Swimming pool at Anna Stadium receives good patronage

July 08, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUCHI

The swimming pool at Anna Stadium in Tiruchi has been witnessing enthusiastic participation as interest among children and athletes in the sport has been steadily picking up.

According to residents, swimmers from the city, who are aspiring to participate in the National and State-level tournaments, were left without guidance for the past five years. However, patronage has increased ever since the swimming pool got a permanent coach.

“Without a proper coach, they are unaware of most of the competitions happening around, and we were forced to train on our own and under the guidance of our parents at nearby ponds. But now we started training at the swimming pool,” said D. Vignesh of Anna Nagar.

Although the pool got a poor response in the last few years due to various factors, the number of visitors to the facility has been rising. The pool which was generally getting good response during summer holidays, is also being utilised on weekdays.

District sports officer Antony Joel Prabhu said the response had been really good and most of the trainees were youngsters. “Swimming is one of the best ways to stay fit. The awareness of the importance of swimming had improved among the parents and students.”

As many as 25 swimmers are currently training at the facility to participate in various competitions. They are being trained for around two hours in the morning and evening. “School children are showing interest in the sport, and we are receiving many enquiries regarding the training provided here on a daily basis,” said D. Tamilvanan, the coach.

As the best performers will represent the district in the State-level tournaments, the monthly events are considered important for budding talents. “Selections for the State-level competitions are approaching, and we are confident that more than 10 athletes will be selected for the tournament,” he added.

The district sports department also hosted a slew of activities, including camps, and monthly tournaments, to keep children entertained during the summer holidays. More than 150 people attended the camp and most of them were school and college going-children.

Officials are also taking steps to redevelop the existing swimming pool in the complex.

