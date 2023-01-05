ADVERTISEMENT

Swift action taken on over 3,000 petitions received by Tiruchi Rural Police in 2022

January 05, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tiruchi Rural Police had received as many as 3,057 petitions directly from the general public during the grievances redressal camps conducted in 2022 and initiated swift action on them.  Under the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyal Mudhalvar’ scheme, the Tiruchi Rural Police had received a total number of 4,083 petitions from the public and solutions were found for all of them. 

Facility had been created for the general public to approach the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, at his office here every Wednesday to submit their petitions if the action initiated by the respective police station did not satisfy them.

The police had received a total number of 16,719 calls in the ‘100’ police emergency number in 2022 from the general public. Complaints received through such calls from the public were conveyed without any delay to the jurisdictional police personnel who attended them by visiting the spot and taking necessary action on them. The Tiruchi Rural Police was ranked second in the State in taking swift action on calls made to the emergency number in December 2022, a police press release said.

The police in association with school and college heads had conducted 248 awareness meetings in 2022 to create awareness among students regarding the hazards of using ganja and banned tobacco substances.  As many as 460 awareness programmes were conducted for school and college girl students and women on POCSO-related offences and crimes committed against women and children.

The benefits of using ‘Kaavalan’ app were also driven home to the girl students and women during such programmes which were organised with a view to reducing crimes against women and children.  The release further said 245 road safety awareness camps were also conducted last year. 

