Swift action by railways welcomed

THANJAVUR

18 September 2021 20:38 IST

Residents of Papanasam are elated by the swift response from Southern Railway to the request from the elected representative of Papanasam Assembly to repair the uneven surface at the railway level-crossing gate on Papanasam-Saliyamangalam Road.

The carriageway on both sides and the concrete-tile covered portion of the level-crossing gate was damaged due to increased flow of heavy vehicle. Subsequently, several pleas were made to Southern Railway and the State Highways Department by residential and railway users associations.

Meanwhile, Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah took up the issue with senior railway officials in Tiruchi Railway Division and urged them to expedite the repair work before the onset of monsoon to ensure safe and smooth passage of vehicles through the level-crossing.

Mr. Jawahirullah said the officials accepted his request and began levelling the uneven surface on their portion of the stretch by replacing or setting right the concrete slabs. The State Highways authorities had assured that the damaged portion of the carriageway on both sides would be repaired soon.