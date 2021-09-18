Tiruchirapalli

Swift action by railways welcomed

Residents of Papanasam are elated by the swift response from Southern Railway to the request from the elected representative of Papanasam Assembly to repair the uneven surface at the railway level-crossing gate on Papanasam-Saliyamangalam Road.

The carriageway on both sides and the concrete-tile covered portion of the level-crossing gate was damaged due to increased flow of heavy vehicle. Subsequently, several pleas were made to Southern Railway and the State Highways Department by residential and railway users associations.

Meanwhile, Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah took up the issue with senior railway officials in Tiruchi Railway Division and urged them to expedite the repair work before the onset of monsoon to ensure safe and smooth passage of vehicles through the level-crossing.

Mr. Jawahirullah said the officials accepted his request and began levelling the uneven surface on their portion of the stretch by replacing or setting right the concrete slabs. The State Highways authorities had assured that the damaged portion of the carriageway on both sides would be repaired soon.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2021 9:43:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/swift-action-by-railways-welcomed/article36538908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY