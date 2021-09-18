‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ cycle expedition concludes

THANJAVUR

18 September 2021 20:39 IST

The 700-km cycle expedition taken up by the Air Warriors from Air Force Station, Thanjavur, to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of 1971 Indo-Pak War culminated at the Air Force Station here on Saturday.

A team of 16 Air Warriors embarked on the expedition from Thanjavur to Mamallapuram and back on September 10 and they travelled through Kumbakonam, Chidambaram and Puducherry to reach Mamallapuram and while on the return journey they touched Velankanni before reaching the Air Force Base at Thanjavur on September 18.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ was observed to commemorate the country’s extraordinary military operation in the 1971 War and the selfless sacrifice, dedication and devotion of the Indian Armed Forces personnel in protecting the sovereignty of the nation, according to an official release.