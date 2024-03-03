Swamimalai temple to get elevators soon

March 03, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has started preliminary work to install two lifts at Swaminatha Swami temple at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

The Swamimalai temple is considered the fourth of six abodes of Lord Muruga. Installation of lift facilities, direct bus connectivity to other prominent Murugan temples in Tamil Nadu, and infrastructure development were long-pending demands of the town panchayat residents.

The temple witnesses heavy footfall, particularly on festival days. Elderly people are put to hardship while climbing up the steep steps to reach the shrine of Swaminatha Swami on the hillock.

Considering the demand of the residents, the State government formed a committee with structural experts from the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras to study the feasibility of installing lift facilities at the temple without altering the existing structures. The expert committee, after a field visit to the temple, had submitted a report to the State government. Based on the report, the government decided to utilise ₹3.55 crore of devotees’ contribution to execute this project.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the project recently.

Papanasam MLA and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah inspected the preliminary work to install two lift facilities at the temple on Sunday.

He told The Hindu that as per the plan, a waiting hall would be constructed on land adjacent to the temple on its northern side.

From the waiting hall, steel structures would be erected to install two lifts that can accommodate 15 to 20 devotees at a time. The lift will be connected to the temple through a footbridge.

Mr. Jawahirullah said the work is likely to be completed in five months.

