Swamimalai sugarcane farmers take out a rally

Published - August 15, 2024 08:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sugarcane cultivators attached to the erstwhile private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi near Swamimalai took out a rally on Independence Day in support of their demands.

The farmers have been on a relay demonstration near the mill at Thirumandankudi for more than 600 days under the banner of Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam, Swamimalai, demanding settlement of dues with interest and relieving them of the bank loan. The demonstrators alleged that the previous management of the sugar mill had obtained bank loans in the name of farmers in connivance with the bank officials and defaulted.

The ownership of the defunct sugar mill changed hands and the new management had reportedly decided to convert the sugar mill into a distillery. Though the new management had fulfilled the demands of the agitating sugarcane cultivators to a certain extent, their main demand that they should be relieved of bad loan remained unresolved despite several meetings organised by the district administration.

To attract the attention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the agitating Thirumandankudi farmers took out a rally from Sri Swamimathaswamy temple, Swamimalai, to Thirumandankudi in support of their demands on Thursday.

