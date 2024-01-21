ADVERTISEMENT

Swamimalai residents seek direct buses to five major abodes of Lord Murugan

January 21, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The proposal of the TNSTC - Kumbakonam to operate bus services connecting the holy shrines of Lord Murugan a few years ago has been kept on hold for various reasons

N. Sai Charan

Swamimalai, being a major shrine of Lord Murugan, attracts a large number of devotees from various parts of the country. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Residents of Swamimalai in Thanjavur district have demanded the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) - Kumbakonam to operate direct bus between the temple town and the other five abodes of Lord Muruga in the State.

The Swaminatha Swamy temple at Swamimalai, located near Kumbakonam, is considered the fourth of six abodes of Lord Muruga, with other holy shrines being Tiruparankundram, Tiruchendur, Palani, Tiruttani, and Pazhamudhircholai.

It has been a long-pending demand of the residents of Swamimalai to run direct bus services to the other five abodes of Lord Muruga. Consumer activist J. Deepak Vasanth said the TNSTC had mooted a proposal to operate bus services connecting the holy shrines of Muruga a few years ago. However, the proposal was kept on hold for various reasons.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of direct bus services between Swamimalai and Tiruttani. Bus services connecting important pilgrimage centres with Swamimalai will help devotees coming to the temple town from long distances. Improving connectivity from Swamimalai is essential for developing the temple town and tapping the tourism potential, he said.

According to official sources, the TNSTC had revived the bus services between Swamimalai and Chennai, which was halted temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating special bus services to Murugan temples to cater to the festival rush on Thaipoosam is under consideration.

The TNSTC will explore the possibilities of operating bus services between major pilgrim centres and Swamimalai in coordination with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, said official sources and added that a proposal in this regard had been sent to the State government for approval.

Recently, the TNSTC - Kumbakonam had received 10 new buses, which comply with the BS-VI standards. These new buses are likely to be operational soon to replace a few old and damaged buses.

