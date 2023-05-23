Swamimalai-Chennai bus service revived

May 23, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has revived the direct bus service between Swamimalai near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district and Chennai on Tuesday.

According to a TNSTC release, the service (201D) was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The bus will leave Swamimalai every day night at 10-10 p.m. and pass through Anaikarai to reach Chennai at 5.15 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, the bus will depart from Chennai at 6.30 a.m. every day and arrive Swamimalai by 2.30 p.m. on the same day, the release added.

The revived bus service was formally inaugurated at Swamimalai by Rajya Sabha MPs S. Kalyanasundaram and M. Shanmugam, Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam and others.

