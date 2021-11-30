Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Kumbakonam to be celebrated

THANJAVUR

30 November 2021 18:47 IST

The Ramakrishna Math, Thanjavur, has proposed to celebrate the 125th year of the visit of Swami Vivekananda to Kumbakonam in 1897.

Four years after his historic erudition at Parliament of World Religions in 1893, the Hindu monk visited Kumbakonam in February 1897. He delivered a speech on ‘Vedanthathin Pani’ at Town Hall and visited educational institutions during his three-day stay in the town.

Advertising

Advertising

To commemorate the visit of Swami Vivekananda to Kumbakonam, the Ramakrishna Math, Thanjavur, has joined hands with the institutions such as Town Hall management and schools to organise events from February 3 to 5.