Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Kumbakonam commemorated

February 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Kumbakonam, where he delivered a historic talk on religion and ethical values in 1897, was commemorated with a rally and special lecture at an event organised by the Ramakrishna Math in Thanjavur on Friday.

The rallyists gathered at the Thanjavur Railway Station on Friday, where a plaque has been installed with the inscription ‘Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is reached’. These words are taken from the speech delivered 126 years ago by the noted Hindu thinker and seer in Kumbakonam on February 3, 1897, after his return to India from World Parliament of Religions held in Chicago, USA, in September 1893.

The rally was inaugurated by K.K. Gopalakrishnan, director, South Zone Cultural Centre, with folk dancers leading the procession.

The group marched up to the Arignar Anna Centenary Hall, where talks were delivered on Vivekananda’s teachings and their relevance today.

In his address, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said, “If we include Swami Vivekananda’s teachings in our curriculum, we could do away with social problems, because they are caused by a lack of awareness on many issues.”

Swami Vimurthananda, Adhyakshya, Ramakrishna Math, Thanjavur, said that the seer’s words were inspirational. “It is important to remember Swami Vivekananda’s words even today, because we are inviting self-confidence in our community, country and values,” he said.

Members of the commune also conducted ‘annadhanam’ at Sri Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur.