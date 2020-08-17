Swachhata Pakhwada set in motion

TIRUCHI

'Swachhata Pakhwada', the national cleanliness fortnight is to be observed in the BHEL Township through segregation of bio-degradable and non-bio-degradable wastes, and spreading of awareness on 5S — sort, set in order, shine, standardise and sustain — to curb use of plastic products, especially single-use plastics.

Addressing the heads of all products and functional groups through video conference, R Padmanabhan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, observed that the national cleanliness fortnight was especially significant during the COVID-19 pandemic and called for individual participation of all employees in the Swachhata Pakhwada activities in the factory and township until August 31.

Mr Padmanabhan administered the cleanliness pledge in English to the participants while I.Kamalakkannan, General Manager, Boiler Shops and Maintenance and Services, and S.Basu, General Manager, Civil, and Health, Safety and Environment, administered the pledge in Tamil and Hindi respectively.