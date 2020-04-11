Swab test of man ended life negative for COVID-19

ARIYALUR

The swab test of the patient, who ended his life at an isolation ward at the Government Hospital here on Friday, has turned out to be negative for COVID-19.

The result of the laboratory test done by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi was out. He was admitted on April 6 with the complaints of cold and fever.

According to official sources, his wife had visited him at the isolation ward upon his persuasion a day before he took the extreme step. He was seen quarrelling with her and expressed his displeasure over his relatives failing to call on him at the hospital.

The body was handed over to his relatives after post mortem on Saturday and was cremated at Kadambur, his native village near Vikkiramangalam.