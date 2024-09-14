GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sustainable technological innovation is the need of the hour’

Published - September 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Pranav Tiwari, student topper, receives his degree from N.V.S.N. Sarma, director, Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi, on Saturday.

Pranav Tiwari, student topper, receives his degree from N.V.S.N. Sarma, director, Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an era when technological advancements are reshaping industries at a breakneck pace, it is essential for graduates to embrace the spirit of innovation with sustainability, Kamal Kishore Pant, director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Rourkee, said on Saturday.

Mr. Pant was speaking at the sixth convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Tiruchi (IIIT-T), held on its campus in Sethurapatti on Saturday.

In his convocation address, Mr. Pant said, “The marriage of technology, traditional Indian knowledge systems and human values is at its peak today. Innovation and entrepreneurship have become the pillars of our modern world. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have penetrated in every aspect of our life. Our graduates must leverage the new technologies to pave the way for our nation’s development.”

He added that they should balance their goals with the needs of society at large. “The world is facing unprecedented challenges like climate change, resource depletion, and environmental degradation. I urge all of you to develop solutions to these challenges, with the knowledge you have gained through your studies. Technology should be utilised to benefit society, but not generate too much waste,” he said.

IIIT-T director N.V.S.N Sarma, presented degrees to 70 graduands from the departments of Science and Humanities, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE).

In his report, Mr. Sarma said that 73% of the current batch of graduates had been offered job placements with pay packages ranging between ₹5 lakh and ₹27 lakh. G. Seetharaman, Registrar (in-charge), spoke.

IIIT-T board chairman Anil Kumble, attended the gathering in virtual mode.

Published - September 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.