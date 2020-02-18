Tiruchirapalli

‘Sustain bio-resources’

Justin Mohan, Secretary, National Biodiversity Authority, releasing a souvenir at an international conference in Tiruchi on Monday.

Justin Mohan, Secretary, National Biodiversity Authority, releasing a souvenir at an international conference in Tiruchi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Papers presented at conference

Entities sourcing biological resources without concurrence of National Biodiversity Authority or State Biodiversity Board will attract penal action, Justin Mohan, Secretary, NBA, has said.

He was inaugurating an international conference on ‘Sustainable management and conservation of natural resources’ organised by the PG and Research Department of Zoology, Periyar EVR College.

Traditional forms of medicine is a booming business, but the villages from where the herbs are sourced are given a raw deal. The companies are expected to share a certain percentage of the benefits from use of the herbs with the researchers and the community, Mr. Mohan said.

Transgression of the law will even lead to imprisonment for five years, he warned.

Ensuring sustainability of the bioresoruces is paramount importance, he said.

The day-long programme witnessed presentation of 120 papers by delegates from across the country.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 9:18:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/sustain-bio-resources/article30848763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY