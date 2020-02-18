‘Sustain bio-resources’

Entities sourcing biological resources without concurrence of National Biodiversity Authority or State Biodiversity Board will attract penal action, Justin Mohan, Secretary, NBA, has said.

He was inaugurating an international conference on ‘Sustainable management and conservation of natural resources’ organised by the PG and Research Department of Zoology, Periyar EVR College.

Traditional forms of medicine is a booming business, but the villages from where the herbs are sourced are given a raw deal. The companies are expected to share a certain percentage of the benefits from use of the herbs with the researchers and the community, Mr. Mohan said.

Transgression of the law will even lead to imprisonment for five years, he warned.

Ensuring sustainability of the bioresoruces is paramount importance, he said.

The day-long programme witnessed presentation of 120 papers by delegates from across the country.