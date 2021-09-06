Tiruchirapalli

Suspended town services revived

The following town services which were suspended earlier by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, Thanjavur Town Depot-2 were revived from Sunday:

The services operated on Thanjavur-Palaiyapatti, Thanjavur-Kangeyampatti and Thanjavur-Thirukattupalli routes were flagged off by the Thiruvaiyar MLA, Durai Chandrasekaran, at the depot in Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, the Peravurani MLA, N. Ashokkumar, flagged off bus services on the following routes – between Peravurani and Aavudaiyarkovil; Peravurani-Sornakadu and Peravurani-Pattukottai – last week at Peravurani.


