Suspended jail warder who attempted to end life dies

April 29, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 45-year-old man who attempted to end his life near Lalgudi police station on Friday died without responding to treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Police sources said Raja, 45, a native of Sembarai village near Lalgudi, was a jail warder in Lalgudi sub-jail. Last year, the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services initiated departmental action against him and he was suspended from service.

On Friday evening, Raja attempted to end his life near Lalgudi police station. Police rescued and admitted him to the Government Hospital at Lalgudi for treatment. Later, he was referred to MGMGH in Tiruchi for further treatment. Despite undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital, Raja died on Saturday morning.

Police sources said Raja had a property dispute with his brother Nirmal Kumar and his family members. Both had registered complaints against each other at Lalgudi police station. Meanwhile, Raja had reportedly picked up a quarrel with the 16-year-old daughter of Nirmal Kumar.

Based on a complaint from the girl, Lalgudi Sub-Inspector of Police Porchezhiyan summoned Raja for inquiry a few days ago and he was let off. Police sources said he ended his life because of frustration over the property dispute. Vijaya, the wife of the deceased, claimed that her husband was allegedly assaulted by Porcheziyan when he was summoned.

In the wake of the incident, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi District, Sujith Kumar recommended departmental action against Porchezhiyan and accordingly Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar, placed him under suspension. Mr. Sujith Kumar said the police would conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Lalgudi police registered a case against Nirmal Kumar, his wife Jenita Jacquline, his parents Mani and Padma and the minor under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Nirmal Kumar and Jenita Jacquline were remanded, police sources added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)