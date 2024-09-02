ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended jail warder on the run arrested

Published - September 02, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Jail Warder of Tiruchi Central Prison has been arrested on charges of forcing a prisoner to have oral sex with him on the prison premises in June.

The accused K. Mariswaran, 41, who has been absconding ever since the alleged incident came to light, was arrested by a police team of the K.K. Nagar station here on Saturday.

He was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Salem Central Prison, said police sources. 

Mariswaran was already placed under suspension following an inquiry conducted by the Prison Department after the issue surfaced. A case was booked against him under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) 377 (unnatural offences) 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and under The Prisons Act last month on a complainant lodged by an advocate.

