Suspended jail warder attempts to end life

April 28, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A suspended jail warder attempted to end his life near Lalgudi Police station in Tiruchi district on Friday.

Police sources said Raja, a native of Sembarai village near Lalgudi, had served as a jail warder in the Lalgudi sub-jail. Last year, the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services initiated departmental action and placed him under suspension.

Meanwhile, Raja had a property dispute with his brother Nirmal Kumar and he had registered a complaint with the police. On Friday, he attempted to end his life near the Lalgudi Police station. The police rescued and admitted him to the Government Hospital at Lalgudi for treatment.

Later, he was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for further treatment. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit in the hospital, police sources added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

