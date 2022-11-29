  1. EPaper
Suspend ‘test purchase,’ say traders

November 29, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

‘Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu and Kudanthai Anaithu Thozhil Vanigar Sanga Koottamaipu on Tuesday sought suspension of “test purchase” being carried out by Commercial Taxes department for six months “since the exercise has caused immense hardships to retailers.”

In a memorandum addressed to the State Tax Officer, Commercial Taxes Department, Kumbakonam, the federation’s district president, C. Mahendiran, said it opposed the move to implement the “test purchase” clause of the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 in March this year in order to ensure the compliance in issuing tax invoice / bill of supply by the taxable person and to prevent composition taxable persons / unregistered persons from collecting tax from the customers.

However, on September 6 this year, the Commercial Taxes Department issued a circular authorising its officials to conduct “test purchase” to ensure compliance with the provisions of the TNGST Act. As anticipated, the exercise resulted in slapping of a fine amount of up to ₹20,000 on retailers, especially in Kumbakonam region.

Pointing out that the retailers pay tax while procuring the products which were sold to the customers, Mr. Mahendiran regretted that slapping hefty fines for non-issuance of bill by the retailers affected the very livelihood of small and medium retailers.

Hence, the exercise must be suspended for six months in order to create awareness among the traders about the “test purchase” clause of TNGST Act and thereafter implement it.

As a mark of protest against “test purchase,” the traders opened their establishments for business by noon on Tuesday as they accompanied the federation’s office-bearers to submit the memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Vijayalakshmi.

