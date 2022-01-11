Suspected thief beaten to death

NAGAPATTINAM

11 January 2022 19:09 IST

Victim’s identity could not be established

An unidentified youth, who had reportedly intruded into a house at Tata Nagar wa,s allegedly beaten to death by the locals late on Monday.

The youth stated to be in his mid-twenties was chased by the locals, who tied to a tree and beat him up, police sources said.

The youth, whom the locals suspected to be a thief, reportedly swooned and was taken to the hospital by the attackers themselves where he was declared dead.

Nagapattinam Town police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the local Village Administrative Officer.