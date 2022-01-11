Tiruchirapalli

Suspected thief beaten to death

An unidentified youth, who had reportedly intruded into a house at Tata Nagar wa,s allegedly beaten to death by the locals late on Monday.

The youth stated to be in his mid-twenties was chased by the locals, who tied to a tree and beat him up, police sources said.

The youth, whom the locals suspected to be a thief, reportedly swooned and was taken to the hospital by the attackers themselves where he was declared dead.

Nagapattinam Town police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the local Village Administrative Officer.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 7:10:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/suspected-thief-beaten-to-death/article38237178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY