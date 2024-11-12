 />
Suryanarkoil Saivite mutt locked as pontiff leaves following public protest

Published - November 12, 2024 10:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tense moments prevailed at Suryanarkoil Arulmigu Sivagraha Yogigal Mutt in Thiruvidaimarudur taluk in Thanjavur district on Tuesday evening after a section of people gheraoed the mutt demanding that the pontiff Sri La Sri Mahalinga Pandara Sannithi leave the mutt and not continue as its pontiff after it came to light that he was married, kicking up a controversy.

The pontiff left the mutt following protests by the people and handed over the Adheenam’s administration and responsibilities to an official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department. Pickets have been posted as a precautionary measure in front of the mutt which has been locked. The Adheenam kicked up a controversy after he showed his marriage certificate at the mutt a few days ago disclosing that he had married Hemasree of Karnataka. 

Posters were stuck at some places in the town demanding that the Adheenam should leave the mutt. Police sources said a group of people of Suryanarkoil gheraoed the mutt demanding that the Adheenam should not continue prompting the intervention of the police and HR & CE officials. The Adheenam left the mutt and went to the nearby panchayat office where he stayed for sometime. Thereafter, the Adheenam left the town, police sources added.

Before leaving, the Adheenam told reporters that he was only handing over the administration and other responsibilities of the mutt to the HR & CE department. 

