Surya Siva complains of stone pelting at his house

Surya Siva, son of DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva, on Friday lodged a complaint with the Somarasampet police alleging that a stone was thrown at his house situated at Vasan Nagar on the outskirts of the city.

In his complaint, Surya Siva blamed a person by name Shahul Hameed and few others for the stone pelting incident. Police sources said Surya Siva was at his house when the incident took place. His driver Anand was allegedly assaulted by the group. Surya Siva in the complaint sought action against those behind the stone pelting incident and protection for his family.

The Somarasampet police are investigating. Surya Siva, who is the state secretary of the BJP’s OBC wing, was recently released on bail after he was arrested last month for allegedly hijacking a private bus here after the vehicle collided with his car near Vikravandi.