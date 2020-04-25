Survivor donates to CM’s relief fund

As a token of appreciation for the care given to him at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), COVID-19 survivor M. Sheik Mohamed has donated a sum of ₹20,000 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund on Saturday.

“I am really thankful for the priceless service rendered by the district administration and the hospital authorities when I was admitted in the isolation ward from April 1-16. This is a small contribution from my side to enable the government to coordinate efforts to fight the viral disease,” said Mr. Mohamed, who is now under self-quarantine at his Khaja Nagar residence.

The academic said he had also written to the Chief Minister, offering to donate plasma samples for COVID-19 therapy trials from himself and others from the group of patients who had been cured at the Government Hospital.

“We hope that the sample collection will be done through the right channels, and in a safe manner,” he said.

The 68-year-old had tested positive for the disease upon returning from Delhi, where he was one among 100 people from Tiruchi district who attended a conference held by the Muslim organisation Tablighi Jamaat.