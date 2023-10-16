HamberMenu
Survival rate of less-than-normal-weight infants improved

October 16, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The survival rate of infants with less than the normal weight at the time of delivery treated at the Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital at Thanjavur has improved.

Disclosing this to the reporters here on Monday, Thanjavur Medical College Dean R. Balajinathan said that around 1,500 to 2,000 infants born with less than normal weight at the time of delivery were treated at the GRMH every year. While their survival rate was at 80.53% last year, this year as on date the percentage was 86.20%.

Further, the survival rate of infants born before the anticipated date of delivery stood at 74.80% in 2022 and this percentage has increased by around 8% this year.

The GRMH has also recorded safe delivery of three sets of triplets this year so far. All the nine infants were healthy, Dr. Balajinathan said.

The hospital administration commenced the distribution of food to the inpatients at GRMH in stainless steel plates on Monday which happened to be the World Food Day.

Meanwhile, Balu of Ayyampettai handed over a cheque for ₹ 50,000 to the Dean on the occasion stating that the money was donated to the GRMH by his sister Ezhirselvi who gave birth to a girl in the year 1981 at GRMH, Thanjavur.

Balu said that his and his sister’s families were not financially sound when Ezhirselvi gave birth to her daughter at GRMH in 1981. At present, Ezhirselvi’s family at Gangothri in Uttarakhand is financially well-off, he added.

