GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surveyors lay siege to Collectorate

March 04, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of Revenue Department surveyors converged on the Collectorate campus demanding the arrest of a person who had reportedly attacked Bhavya (24), Surveyor, Periyakottai near Pattukottai.

The demonstrators owing their allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Land Survey Officials Association, led by their Thanjavur District unit president, Daniel Mars, and secretary, Bharathiraja, claimed that the accused person, Muruganandam of Chozhagankudikadu near Periyakottai video recorded on his mobile Bhavya when the latter was measuring a land in the village on March 2.

When the surveyor wanted to know the intention of Muruganandam, he allegedly attacked Bhavya and also manhandled the Village Administrative Officer, Mariammal. Subsequently, Bhavya lodged a complaint with the Madukkur police, who reportedly tried to strike a compromise between the surveyor and Muruganandam.

On hearing this, the association office-bearers went to the Madukkur police station and demanded the arrest of the person who attacked the surveyor and the VAO in vain.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.