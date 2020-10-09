Corporation launches survey

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has launched a perception survey to ascertain the interest of residents on cycling as a mode of transport in the city in line with the Cycle4Change Challenge launched by the Central Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA).

The challenge was initiated by the Smart Cities Mission of the MOHUA to create a cycling-friendly environment and encourage people use a clean mode of transport. The initiative is to gauge the interest of the people of Tiruchi before taking first steps towards making streets cycle-friendly. The survey, available online includes questions on whether the individual would take a cycle to go to work place or school, what the biggest barrier is to cycling in the city and if roads are safe.

While the civic body has demarcated a two-wheeler lane in the city on Salai Road from Head Post Office to MGR statue, it is yet to be put to use. “The civic body and the police are completing the work and ensuring all facilities are available and safety of the public is guaranteed. The lane will put to use soon,” a senior official said.

S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner, said that the survey would help to increase patronage. “By gauging the pulse of the people, we will be able to understand the usership. Their grievances too, can be addressed,” he said. Many similar two-wheeler and bicycle lanes have been planned in the city, he added.