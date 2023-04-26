Survey underway to identify school dropouts in Mayiladuthurai

April 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

In an effort to keep children in school post-COVID-19, the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) are conducting the annual door-to-door survey to identify school dropouts from Classes 1 to 12 in Mayiladuthurai district for the 2023-24 academic year. The survey, which began in April, will continue till the end of May.

Over the last academic year, the department conducted door-to-door surveys in phases, to identify children aged 6 to 18, who have not been enrolled or have dropped out of school. The survey is facilitated by a mobile application.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi on Tuesday held a meeting with all stakeholders to ensure they cover all the residential colonies in the district. “Teams of heads of schools, teachers, Anganwadi workers, NGOs, school management committee members and Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers are conducting the survey,” said a senior official.

She has also asked the group to identify children out of school among platform dwellers, families that live under flyovers, and in slums and coastal areas. Apart from that, the officials have been asked to work in coordination with other departments when they identify child labourers.

Through the door-to-door survey, the team have been asked to ensure that no child is left out and this includes children with disabilities and children of migrant labourers. They will also identify those who have been absent for more than 30 working days.