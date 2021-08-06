Survey to identify children with disabilities, dropouts

The district administration will begin enumeration of children, between the age of six and 19, who are out of school and those with disabilities.

The work will begin on August 10 and will be conducted with the help of local authorities. It seeks to identify children who are out of school, or dropped out of school and children with disabilities unable to attend school.

According to the Right to Education Act, all children between six to 19 years must attend a school. For this reason, the district administration will record the number of children who do not attend schools and also children with disabilities.

The survey will be conducted from August 10 to 31, and ground-level officials, including teachers, heads of institutions, anganwadi workers, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders would be pressed to conduct this enumeration.

The public is requested to cooperate with the surveyors and maintain COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a mask and maintaining personal distance.