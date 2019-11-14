Survey on to restore minor tanks, ooranies

In an attempt to identify the defunct and encroached waterbodies, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has begun a comprehensive survey.

A team of surveyors has been put into service to measure the waterbodies, including ponds and ooranies of Rural Development Department. They have been asked to measure them so as to place marking stones along the boundaries.

S. Kavitha, Project Director, DRDA, told The Hindu that the drive was aimed at earmarking the boundary for all waterbodies so as to prevent encroachment. There were 108 minor irrigation tanks in the district. Of them, 34 tanks had been desilted. The remaining 64 minor irrigation tanks had been taken up under kudimaramathu and the works were completed .

Ms. Kavitha said there were about 800 ponds and ooranies. The survey drive had covered 347 ponds and ooranies so far. Besides desilting, survey stones were put up around the boundaries. It would enable the officials to monitor the ponds. People could also bring to the attention of officials waterbodies that have been encroached.

The Project Director said that she had received a number of petitions for establishing bathing gates at ponds and ooranies.

Officials had been asked to create bathing gates wherever possible. Similarly, provisions were made for sluice and weir.