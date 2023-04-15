Survey on to identify Tasmac liquor shops to be closed

April 15, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KARUR

“A survey is on to identify the 500 Tasmac liquor shops, which are to be closed across the State as per the instruction of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. Shops which are located near educational institutions and places of worship will be identified and closed,” said V.Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.

Speaking after inaugurating a slew of projects here on Saturday, to be executed at a total estimate of ₹ 10.55 crore in Karur Assembly constituency, Mr. Senthilbalaji said already 96 Tasmac liquors shops had been closed in the State. The 596 shops account for 11% of the total number of Tasmac liquor outlets in the State. No new liquor outlets were being opened in the state. Some shops were shifted based on public demand. But such shifting was mistaken as opening of new shops by some people, he said.

The Minister affirmed that that all necessary steps have been taken to meet the power demand during the summer. Wind power generation is expected to pick up from the end of this month or early next month. A couple of days ago, power consumption in Tamil Nadu touched an all time high of 400 million units and the demand was met without any interruption on the day. This was made possible due to the measures initiated by Mr. Stalin well in advance anticipating a spike in demand during the summer.

In the past, power would be purchased from the market depending on requirement. This time around, tenders were called in December for purchase of power at ₹ 8.50 a unit, to meet the anticipated demand during the months of March, April and May. But for this, the State would have been forced to shell out Rs.12 a unit. The move had resulted in a saving of ₹ 1,312 crore for the exchequer, Mr.Senthilbalaji said.

Mr.Senthilbalaji also disclosed that the Karur district administration would identify the sites for the proposed SIPCOT Industrial Estate, moringa processing units and the Aravakurichi Government Arts and Science College within 60 days. Once the lands were handed over, the project works would begin, he said.

R.Ilango and K.Sivagamasundari, MLAs, District Collector T.Prabhushankar and other officials participated.