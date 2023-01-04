Survey on to identify dropouts in government schools

January 04, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students from over 800 of the 1,659 government schools in Tiruchi district who dropped out this academic year have been surveyed as part of a door-to-door census carried out by the Department of School Education. The exercise is aimed at encouraging them to resume their studies.

As of Monday, the survey has identified 1,680 students to be out of school in the district since the State-wide initiative was launched on December 19, 2022 under the auspices of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Approximately 200 field workers (teachers, special educators, principals and anganwadi staff) have been collecting data by personally visiting the students’ homes.

“Each student has a unique Educational Management Information System identity number that lets us track their progress digitally. Children who may have migrated to other cities or even countries with their parents, or stopped coming to class for a variety of other reasons, end up in the ‘common pool’ of names that have to be updated on the database,” a senior representative of the district SSA office told The Hindu.

The mobile App ‘TNSED Administrators’ is being used by the surveyors to gather information. “The App gives each user the area-specific data about dropouts on their phone. Field workers identify out-of-school children from the age of six to 18 years, and fill out an online form on at least 60 topics related to the pupils. They back this up with the latest photograph of the child,” said the official.

The COVID-19 lockdown has negatively affected school attendance, he said. “We have found a lack of interest to be the most common reason for children staying home. Whether this is due to peer pressure or the fear of failing in exams, children seem to be reluctant to attend school after lockdown. We would like to help them overcome this and resume their education,” the official said.