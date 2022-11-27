Survey of street vendors begins in Tiruchi

November 27, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A survey to enumerate street vendors for the purpose of constituting a Town Vending Committee to regulate public movement and generate revenue has begun in all five zones in Tiruchi.

Tiruchi Corporation has recently resolved to enumerate and provide identification cards to street vendors in all parts of the city to regulate public movement and generate revenue by collecting user fees from them.

According to the Corporation, they had made attempts thrice in the past to form the vending committee comprising officials from the Corporation, police, an NGO and representatives of street vendors. However, a section of street vendors had derailed the attempts claiming that not all of them were included in the list and given ID cards which are mandatory to vote for electing the street vendors’ representatives.

“We are conducting a fresh survey in all five zones through a Chennai-based agency, Sense Image Technologies, to form the street vending committee which would earmark locations where vendors can do business and cannot. After the process, an election would be conducted to elect their representatives,” said a senior official.

Street vendors are to be enumerated ward-wise, and each street vendor will be registered by a town vending committee and issued identity cards. They should provide their name, permanent address, date of birth, identity card, nature of the business, and place, among others to the enumerators.

The committee will collect user fees from street vendors to generate revenue and provide amenities. At present, the civic body earns nothing from street vendors. “Revenue to the extent of of several lakhs of rupees was supposed to be generated through the committee every year. However, due to the delay, a significant share of profit is missed,” he added.

To prevent traffic snarls and haphazard sales affecting public movement, the Corporation will also regulate the presence of street vendors with push carts in the commercial areas including Gandhi Market, EB Road, Rockins Road, NSB Road, Nandikovil Street, and Big Bazaar Street.