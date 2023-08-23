Survey of OBC population in Karaikal to begin soon

August 23, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Karaikal district administration has decided to depute anganwadi workers to conduct a door-to-door survey of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) population in the enclave following directions of ahe Single-member Justice (Retired) K.K. Sasidharan Commission set up by the Government of Puducherry.

According to official sources, nearly 300 anganwadi workers will be mobilised to conduct the ward-wise survey. They will go door to door to ascertain the backwardness of the OBC population and collect relevant data. This empirical data will be used by the commission to recommend the reservations for OBCs in the Puducherry local body elections.

Recently, Mr. Sasidharan chaired a meeting in Karaikal with officials from various departments, representatives of political parties, and MLAs from Karaikal and briefed them about the survey.

He also conducted a separate brainstorming session with the anganwadi workers at Perunthalaivar Kamarajar College of Education regarding the methodology involved in data collection during the survey. A training programme was organised on the sidelines of the meeting. Senior officials at Municipalities and Commune Panchayats in the enclave will supervise the door-to-door survey.

In December 2021, the Government of Puducherry formed a single-member Justice (Retired) K.K. Sasidharan Commission to study the OBC population in rural and urban areas of the Union Territory and recommend the nature and implications of implementing reservations for them in the local body elections.