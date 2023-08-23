HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Survey of OBC population in Karaikal to begin soon

August 23, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal district administration has decided to depute anganwadi workers to conduct a door-to-door survey of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) population in the enclave following directions of ahe Single-member Justice (Retired) K.K. Sasidharan Commission set up by the Government of Puducherry.

According to official sources, nearly 300 anganwadi workers will be mobilised to conduct the ward-wise survey. They will go door to door to ascertain the backwardness of the OBC population and collect relevant data. This empirical data will be used by the commission to recommend the reservations for OBCs in the Puducherry local body elections.

Recently, Mr. Sasidharan chaired a meeting in Karaikal with officials from various departments, representatives of political parties, and MLAs from Karaikal and briefed them about the survey.

He also conducted a separate brainstorming session with the anganwadi workers at Perunthalaivar Kamarajar College of Education regarding the methodology involved in data collection during the survey. A training programme was organised on the sidelines of the meeting. Senior officials at Municipalities and Commune Panchayats in the enclave will supervise the door-to-door survey.

In December 2021, the Government of Puducherry formed a single-member Justice (Retired) K.K. Sasidharan Commission to study the OBC population in rural and urban areas of the Union Territory and recommend the nature and implications of implementing reservations for them in the local body elections.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.