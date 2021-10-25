Surveillance stepped up at Tasmac liquor outlets

Tiruchi

25 October 2021 19:05 IST

There have been complaints of sale of adulterated IMFL bottles

The Food Safety Department has stepped up surveillance on Tasmac liquor outlets following complaints of sale of adulterated Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles.

According to sources, the officials have so far made surprise inspections in at least 20 Tasmac outlets in different parts of the district since Saturday. Ten outlets in the city were among those inspected by the officials. They checked whether there were secret facilities to mix low-valued liquor with high-valued product. They also verified whether the employees followed food safety and COVID-19 precautions while selling liquor and attending to customers. The officials also verified the records.

During the process, the officials found that bars were functioning adjacent to Tasmac outlets in Puthur and Old Goodshed Road without permission. Liquor was being served to the customers along with snacks.

R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that notice has been sent to those, who ran the illegal bars, under section 55 of the Food Safety Act. It was noticed that refrigerators were not in good condition in some of the outlets. It was essential to preserve certain liquor bottles in the stipulated temperature. A status report had been sent to the Collector to take suitable action on it.

Since the implementation of the COVID-19 restrictions in May 2020, Dr. Babu said that all bars attached to Tasmac outlets had been closed. The Food Safety Department had not issued permission to open bars attached to Tasmac outlets. He had received complaints that bars were being run adjacent to Tasmac outlets in a few more places. Tough action would be taken against those operating bars.

Liquor samples had been lifted from all the outlets, where inspections were conducted. They had been sent to the Food Laboratory at Guindy to analyse the content. Based on the outcome cases would be filed in the competent court against the employees of the outlets, the Designated Officer added.