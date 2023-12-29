‘Surveillance cameras to be installed in sugar mills under TASCO’

December 29, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Steps have been taken to install surveillance cameras in sugar mills functioning under the control of the Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation (TASCO) in the State, its Chairman and Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar has said.

Speaking at the annual general body meeting of the share holders of Perambalur Sugar Mills Ltd., Eraiyur here recently, Mr. Kumar, who is the Commissioner of Sugar, said that work on installing the cameras would begin soon. Once they were commissioned, the operations in the mills would be effectively monitored from the office of the Commissioner, he said, in response to a plea from farmers to install surveillance cameras around the mill.

A cross-section of sugarcane farmers urged the Commissioner to establish an ethanol manufacturing unit at the mill. They demanded waiver of loan sanctioned to the mill by the government for its rehabilitation. The farmers wanted the mill management to bear the cane cutting costs. Mr. Kumar assured the general body members that their demands would be taken up with the government.

District Collector K. Karpagam and other officials were present.

