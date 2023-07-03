July 03, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Sensitisation meetings organised by district police with panchayat presidents evokes positive response

The sensitisation meetings conducted by the district police with the panchayat presidents driving home the need to install surveillance cameras in their respective villages to enable investigators in establishing the identity of the accused involved in offences has evoked positive response.

Over 400 surveillance cameras have already been installed at vantage spots in various panchayats in Perambalur district. Earlier, the technical team of the Perambalur district police conducted a field-level survey to ascertain whether cameras were available and the vantage spots where they could be fixed and submitted a report to the authorities.

Based on the report, the district police organised a couple of meetings with the panchayat presidents sensitising them to the need for installation of cameras as a crime prevention measure. A separate meeting of the panchayat presidents was held with the Perambalur District Collector. Field-level police personnel chosen under the ‘Grama Kaaval’ initiative of the district police had also been emphasising the importance of fixing the devices.

The series of meetings yielded positive results with cameras at chosen locations having been installed in 59 out of the total number of 125 panchayats in Perambalur district till now, say police sources. The cameras have been installed at panchayats including Irur, Esanai, Ezhumur, Eraiyur, Thondapadi, Thondamandhurai, Kolakanatham, Arumbavur, Velur, Annamangalam, Keezhaperambalur, Vayalpadi and Kaariyanur.

The technical team had suggested the installation of a little over 1,600 cameras in the 125 panchayats in the district. The importance of cameras as a crime prevention measure was driven home to the panchayat presidents by the field-level police constables nominated under the ‘Grama Kaaval’ initiative, said the Superintendent of Police, Perambalur C. Shyamala Devi.

SP Shyamala Devi said the panchayat presidents were also told as to how the devices could help investigators in establishing the identity of the accused involved in crimes and in achieving an early breakthrough. The future plan was to connect the cameras installed in the village panchayats with the master control room in Perambalur to have a round-the-clock monitoring of the activities taking place at those villages, Ms. Shyamala Devi said.

