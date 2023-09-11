Surveillance cameras at four major stations integrated with Divisional Security Control room at Tiruchi

September 11, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Surveillance cameras installed at four major stations in Tiruchi Railway Division have been integrated with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Divisional Security Control room at Tiruchi for constant monitoring of activities taking place at the stations at the divisional headquarters level as well to initiate prompt action.

The integration has enabled the RPF personnel manning the divisional security control room to view live video feeds generated from the chain of cameras installed at the four stations round-the-clock and watch the recordings too as and when required.

The advanced IP (internet protocol) cameras installed at Villupuram Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction and Kumbakonam have been integrated with the divisional security control room through the Railnet system providing live video feeds of activities taking place at the four stations. Under the Video Surveillance System (VSS), 40 cameras each have already been installed at Villupuram and Thanjavur Junctions; 41 cameras at Mayiladuthurai Junction and 30 at Kumbakonam station, said railway sources.

A couple of monitors have been installed inside the divisional security control room to enable RPF personnel to watch the live video feeds generated from the cameras installed at the four major stations and alert their higher-ups instantly in case of any security related developments for prompt action.

The camera-based monitoring could now be done at the station level where there is a control room as well as at the divisional headquarters level through the integration of live video feeds, the sources further said. The integration would also help RPF personnel at the divisional headquarters level to view the video recordings as and when required from the cameras which have a 30-days back facility.

The sources said installation of surveillance cameras has already been completed at Vriddhachalam, Puducherry, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur stations. Tiruchi railway junction which is the main station in Tiruchi Division was brought under the hi-tech Integrated Security Scheme over 10 years ago with the installation of a slew of cameras at the station premises and its vicinity. The cameras are networked with the control room established at Tiruchi Junction for round-the-clock monitoring. Steps would be taken to integrate the live video feeds from the cameras at the Tiruchi Junction with the divisional security control room soon.

