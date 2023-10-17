HamberMenu
Surprise checks detect licence violations in five firecracker manufacturing units in Ariyalur

October 17, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

C. Jaisankar

Five firecracker manufacturing units and 25 stockists, who have permanent licences to sell firecrackers, in Ariyalur district have been found to have violated the conditions of licences.

The violations were detected during checks and searches carried out by the police in different parts of the district in the aftermath of multiple blasts in a firecracker manufacturing unit at Viragalur that claimed 11 lives a few days ago.

K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that proprietors of two firecracker manufacturing units at Thirumanur and Nayaganaipriyal were arrested for possessing stocks in violation of the licence and ₹10 lakh worth of firecrackers were seized. The continuing searches and checks on illegal firecracker manufacturing units had revealed that five factories in Ariyalur, T. Palur, Thirumanur, Udaiyarpalayam and Vikkiramangalam were found to have violated various conditions laid in the licences. They could not meet some of the basic safety conditions. Hence, recommendations had been sent to the Collector to cancel the licence of the five factories.

Similarly, Mr. Abdullah said that 25 dealers, who were functioning in different parts of the district by possessing permanent licences for the sale of firecrackers, were also found to have violated the conditions. While many of them were functioning in thickly populated areas, some of them were operating in residential areas. They did not follow basic safety measures. A recommendation was sent to the Collector to cancel the permanent licences of 25 dealers.

Divisional-level and taluk-level committees consisting of revenue and police officials had been formed to monitor the production of firecrackers. They would continue to carry out surprise checks, he added.

