Surprise check at PEW office

Tiruchi

11 January 2021 18:17 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi conducted a surprise check at the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing, Thuraiyur unit office functioning at Musiri, on Monday and seized ₹1.8 lakh cash suspected to be bribe money. The action by the investigating agency was carried out following information that the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing personnel were allegedly collecting bribe from those selling TASMAC liquor illegally.

Acting on the information, the DVAC team launched the surprise check at the PEW office in the afternoon and conducted detailed inquiries with a woman Inspector and personnel attached to it for over three hours and seized the suspected bribe amount.

Advertising

Advertising