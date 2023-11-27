Surplus water from Vellar diverted to tanks in Perambalur district

November 27, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

With the water level in the Vellar rising because of widespread rain in its catchment areas, surplus water has been released from the Thozhudur and Keezha Kudikadu dams to feed irrigation tanks in Perambalur district.

The Vellar runs on the southern side of the Cuddalore district and the river basin is spread over 7,520.87 sq. km. While one of the feeder canals of the Thozhudhur dam, situated close to the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, supplies water to the Wellington Reservoir in Cuddalore district, the other one feeds the irrigation tanks in Okalur, Vadakalur and Vadakalur Agraharam. The dam feeds about 26 tanks with an ayacut area of 10,468 acres.

The Okalur tank has an ayacut of 823 acres while the Vadakalur tank irrigates about 160 acres. The Vadakalur Agraharam tank has an ayacut of 152.42 acres.

Meanwhile, the inflow into Keezha Kudikadu dam has been increasing. The dam feeds the Athiyur, Kezha Mathur, Vayalur and Kaiperambalur tanks, with an ayacut of nearly 1,200 acres.

District Collector K. Karpagam inspected the release of water to the tanks in Perambalur district and held discussions with the officials on the water flow.