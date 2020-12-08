Surplus dam water reaches Karur

Water flows in the Amaravathi in Karur on Tuesday.

TIRUCHI

08 December 2020 21:20 IST

The surplus water being released from Amaravathi dam reached Karur on Monday.

This is the second time within three months that the water from the dam has flowed beyond Karur in the river.

According to Public Works Department sources, 15,200 cusecs of water was realised near Amaravathi bridge in the town on Monday. The same quantum of flow continued throughout the day on Tuesday too. The residents of Karur and those living along the upper reach of the Amaravathi river witnessed the flow of water and expressed joy in seeing the full flow. Many of them took selfies.

It was said that the entire inflow into the dam was being released after it reached the maximum level of 90 feet. About 6,000 cusecs were released from the dam on Tuesday morning. Moreover, Palaru and a few other branches of the Amaravathi river were in spate and the water was joined in the river at various points.

An PWD official said the catchment area of the Amaravathi dam received rain on Tuesday too. Hence, the current inflow in the river would be maintained for at least four days. The water release would benefit paddy raised on about 13,000 acres in Karur district.