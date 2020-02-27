Surplus Annamalai varsity staff to displace BDU guest lecturers?

Guest lecturers of Bharathidasan University’s constituent college at Navalur Kuttapattu in Tiruchi and other locations in central districts on Thursday staged a protest assailing the State government’s reported move to displace them and post surplus staff of Annamalai University.

At Government Arts and Science College, Lalgudi, students joined the guest lecturers in demanding justice and job security for the teachers.

On Wednesday, the guest lecturers staged a demonstration on learning that a few surplus teachers of Annamalai University had been posted on a three-year contract under regular scales.

Expressing their anguish over the “intellectual exploitation”, the teachers raised slogans demanding regularisation of services. It was unfair on the part of the government to cause a threat to their livelihood after rendering service with duty-consciousness for several years, the protesters at Navalur Kuttapattu said.

The teachers wondered if there was any provision in the law to abandon their welfare all of a sudden after having availed their services for so long.

As guest lecturers with substantial work experience, they were well qualified and with requisite skills to be eligible for regularisation of service, they said and urged Bharathidasan University to intervene.

Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar said there was no indication of surplus staff of Annamalai University getting posted to the constituent colleges.