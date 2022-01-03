Suriyanarkovil Aadheenam passes away

THANJAVUR

03 January 2022 20:33 IST

Srilasri Sankaralinga Desika Paramacharya, the ‘peetathipathi’ of Suriyanarkovil Aadheenam, attained ‘mukhti’ on Monday.

He served as the ‘peetathipathi’ of Suriyanarkovil Aadheenam for more than three decades after he was ordained as Aadheenakarthar by the Thiruvavaduthurai 23rd pontiff, Sivaprakasa Desika Paramacharya.

The mortal remains of Sri Sankaralinga Desika Paramacharya was interned on the Aadheenam premises on Monday.